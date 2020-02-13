Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.34% of Alamo Group worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 21,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,537,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 354.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 37,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALG stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,253. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alamo Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.64 and a one year high of $131.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.71%.

In related news, insider Weiss Gary sold 25,205,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $29,742,500.62. 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALG. ValuEngine lowered Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Dougherty & Co lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

