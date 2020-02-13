Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Short Interest Update

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 375,600 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the January 15th total of 332,600 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 97,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALG shares. ValuEngine lowered Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Dougherty & Co lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

In other Alamo Group news, insider Weiss Gary sold 25,205,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $29,742,500.62. 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 241.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 122.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALG traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,253. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alamo Group has a fifty-two week low of $86.64 and a fifty-two week high of $131.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.71%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

