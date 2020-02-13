Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK) Short Interest Update

Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the January 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ ALSK traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Alaska Communications Systems Group has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.80.

Get Alaska Communications Systems Group alerts:

In other Alaska Communications Systems Group news, Director Peter D. Aquino acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,705,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 108,526 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Communications Systems Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 420,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Alaska Communications Systems Group in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Company Profile

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Communications Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Communications Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.