Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) Short Interest Update

Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 688,900 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the January 15th total of 791,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO opened at $25.24 on Thursday. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $38.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.45. The company has a market cap of $320.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALBO. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Albireo Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 255,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,371,989.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 192,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the period. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

