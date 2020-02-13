Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,228,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 751,140 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 3.7% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.09% of Alibaba Group worth $472,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,307,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830,518 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,966 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,465,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,251,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,506 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,562,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,391,830,000 after purchasing an additional 828,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $748,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.21.

Shares of BABA traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $220.36. 28,039,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,743,257. The stock has a market cap of $560.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.98. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

