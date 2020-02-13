Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the January 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $47,895.04. Also, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $33,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $335,970. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Alico by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Alico in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alico by 329.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Alico by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Alico by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $36.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Alico has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $38.25. The company has a market cap of $267.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter. Alico had a net margin of 34.68% and a return on equity of 10.50%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALCO. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alico from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Alico from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which comprise contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

