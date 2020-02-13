Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter worth $49,760,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 4,163.0% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 215,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,259,000 after purchasing an additional 210,858 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5,948.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 148,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,402,000 after purchasing an additional 145,920 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,190,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 106,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 69,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $203,435.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yuval Shaked sold 800 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.61, for a total value of $214,888.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,013.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,341 shares of company stock worth $1,185,271. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Align Technology from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.42.

ALGN traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $272.95. 36,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,681. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.84 and a 52 week high of $334.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $274.44 and a 200 day moving average of $233.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.06.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

