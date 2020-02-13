Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.25-0.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03-1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Svb Leerink reissued a market perform rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Get Alkermes alerts:

ALKS stock opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.97. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.11.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.