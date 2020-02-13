Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.34, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $412.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Alkermes updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.25-0.43 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.25 to $0.43 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.65. The company had a trading volume of 78,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,656. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.11. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $37.75.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALKS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Alkermes from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Svb Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho began coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.27.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.