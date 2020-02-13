Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Downgraded by Bank of America

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $140.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Allegion from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Allegion from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays cut Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.51. The company had a trading volume of 18,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,442. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. Allegion has a 12 month low of $85.96 and a 12 month high of $138.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Allegion declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,395.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total value of $549,591.91. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,406,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $929,344,000 after purchasing an additional 821,079 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 233.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 672,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,676,000 after purchasing an additional 470,669 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,983,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,004,000 after purchasing an additional 376,117 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 684,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,218,000 after purchasing an additional 276,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 329.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,517,000 after purchasing an additional 243,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

