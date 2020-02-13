Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.18% of Allegion worth $20,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,406,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $929,344,000 after acquiring an additional 821,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Allegion by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,210,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $436,391,000 after acquiring an additional 13,002 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 233.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 672,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,676,000 after acquiring an additional 470,669 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Allegion by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 633,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,669,000 after acquiring an additional 155,512 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Allegion by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 436,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,274,000 after acquiring an additional 46,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ALLE. Bank of America set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Allegion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.13.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $138.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.99. Allegion PLC has a 1-year low of $85.96 and a 1-year high of $138.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Allegion announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,000 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,395.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 4,643 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total transaction of $549,591.91. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

