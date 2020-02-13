ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.40-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALLETE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim raised ALLETE from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ALLETE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get ALLETE alerts:

NYSE:ALE opened at $81.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.14. ALLETE has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $88.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.10%.

In related news, Director Madeleine W. Ludlow sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total transaction of $95,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan R. Hodnik sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $481,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.