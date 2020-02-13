ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Posts Earnings Results

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. ALLETE had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $304.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. ALLETE updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.40-3.70 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.40 to $3.70 EPS.

Shares of ALLETE stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.24. The stock had a trading volume of 494,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,490. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $88.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.6175 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.10%.

ALE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

In related news, CEO Alan R. Hodnik sold 6,000 shares of ALLETE stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $481,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Madeleine W. Ludlow sold 1,200 shares of ALLETE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total transaction of $95,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

