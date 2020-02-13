Alliant Energy (LNT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $58.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.70 and its 200 day moving average is $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $44.59 and a 52-week high of $59.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.76%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

