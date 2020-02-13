Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Position Reduced by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,582,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 267,994 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 1.33% of Allison Transmission worth $76,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,380,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $295,721,000 after buying an additional 482,087 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth approximately $6,234,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth approximately $5,274,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 31.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 377,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,780,000 after purchasing an additional 90,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth approximately $3,886,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALSN. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Vertical Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

NYSE:ALSN traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.35. The stock had a trading volume of 993,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,227. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day moving average is $46.10. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.26 and a fifty-two week high of $52.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

