AllSafe Achieves Market Capitalization of $247,284.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last week, AllSafe has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $247,284.00 and $275.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0270 or 0.00000265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008264 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000075 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000302 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw.

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

