Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Short Interest Up 11.8% in January

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the January 15th total of 3,910,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.33. 572,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,075. The firm has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.81. Allstate has a twelve month low of $92.24 and a twelve month high of $125.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Allstate will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allstate news, insider Croker Trevor purchased 44,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $1,539,044.50. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Allstate by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 657,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,915,000 after purchasing an additional 474,294 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 864,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,476,000 after acquiring an additional 379,811 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4,558.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 358,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,309,000 after acquiring an additional 350,761 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 854,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,900,000 after acquiring an additional 308,356 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,908,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,478,000 after acquiring an additional 269,058 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

