Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Purchased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,290 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.08% of Ally Financial worth $9,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1,287.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 28.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $70,437.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,309.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ally Financial stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.94. 16,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,943,314. Ally Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $35.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.66.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.15.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

