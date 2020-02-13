Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $93.23 Million

Brokerages predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will report sales of $93.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $88.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $96.00 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $33.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $467.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $434.90 million to $535.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $883.97 million, with estimates ranging from $741.14 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 403.24% and a negative return on equity of 54.13%. The firm had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 241.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ALNY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.17.

In other news, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total value of $1,375,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,985,552.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marsha Fanucci sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,628 shares of company stock worth $24,266,063 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,537,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,340,000 after acquiring an additional 109,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,001,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,353,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 600,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,278 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 596,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,006,000 after acquiring an additional 40,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 443,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,024,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALNY opened at $133.99 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $65.81 and a 12-month high of $134.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.98.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

