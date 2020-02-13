Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) Short Interest Update

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 227,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the January 15th total of 266,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.08. The company had a trading volume of 12,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,145. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $274.99 million, a PE ratio of 277.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $14.50.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.10 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 3.63%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bing Xue sold 8,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $116,395.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $820,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 707,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 483,309 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,170,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after purchasing an additional 117,917 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

