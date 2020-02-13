Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Receiving Neutral News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News articles about Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) have trended neutral recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor earned a news impact score of 0.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the semiconductor company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s score:

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.25 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.43. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.10 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AOSL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

In related news, VP Bing Xue sold 8,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $116,395.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

