Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ 6th Largest Position

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,774 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $167,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 33.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $3.61 on Thursday, reaching $1,514.66. 929,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,792. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,025.00 and a 1-year high of $1,529.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,428.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,294.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,040.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total transaction of $70,376.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $496,473.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $3,655,221.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,900,843 shares of company stock worth $316,798,003 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,535.00 price objective (up from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,591.10.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

