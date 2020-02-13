Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Major Shareholder Sells $18,453,061.70 in Stock

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 282,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $18,453,061.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Capitalg Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Thursday, February 13th, Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $54,403,726.83.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $15,411,192.60.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $798,418.78.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Capitalg Lp sold 330,027 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $20,257,057.26.

On Monday, January 6th, Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $109,659,195.48.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Capitalg Lp sold 371,081 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $18,650,531.06.

On Monday, December 30th, Capitalg Lp sold 555,822 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $27,841,123.98.

On Thursday, December 26th, Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $3,655,221.84.

On Monday, December 9th, Capitalg Lp sold 144,877 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $7,291,659.41.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,514.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,799. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,025.00 and a 52-week high of $1,529.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,431.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,295.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,040.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after acquiring an additional 612,804 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in Alphabet by 18.4% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 238 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 6.0% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 445 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.