Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Major Shareholder Sells $54,403,726.83 in Stock

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $54,403,726.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Capitalg Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Tuesday, February 11th, Capitalg Lp sold 282,589 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $18,453,061.70.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $15,411,192.60.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $798,418.78.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Capitalg Lp sold 330,027 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $20,257,057.26.

On Monday, January 6th, Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $109,659,195.48.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Capitalg Lp sold 371,081 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $18,650,531.06.

On Monday, December 30th, Capitalg Lp sold 555,822 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $27,841,123.98.

On Thursday, December 26th, Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $3,655,221.84.

On Monday, December 9th, Capitalg Lp sold 144,877 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $7,291,659.41.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $3.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,514.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,799. The company has a market cap of $1,040.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,431.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1,295.96. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,529.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,591.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.