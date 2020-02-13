Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,866 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,405 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $170,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG stock opened at $1,518.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,428.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,294.04. The stock has a market cap of $1,040.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,529.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $15,411,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total value of $70,376.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,473.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,900,843 shares of company stock valued at $316,798,003. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,580.00 price objective (up previously from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

