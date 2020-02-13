Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $292,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,953,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cleveland Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,535.00 price objective (up previously from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on Alphabet from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $3.61 on Thursday, hitting $1,514.66. The stock had a trading volume of 929,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,040.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,431.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1,295.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,025.00 and a 52-week high of $1,529.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total value of $73,327,793.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,072,333.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,900,843 shares of company stock valued at $316,798,003 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

