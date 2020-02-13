Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Lowered by Welch Capital Partners LLC NY

Welch Capital Partners LLC NY cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.8% of Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total transaction of $70,376.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $496,473.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total value of $73,327,793.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at $59,072,333.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,900,843 shares of company stock worth $316,798,003 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,514.66. The company had a trading volume of 929,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,025.00 and a 1-year high of $1,529.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,431.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,295.96. The stock has a market cap of $1,040.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.