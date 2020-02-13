Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Boosted by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.7% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $56,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,635.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,521.84.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,518.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,047.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,529.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,428.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,294.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.