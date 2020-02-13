Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is RV Capital GmbH’s 5th Largest Position

RV Capital GmbH cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 6.6% of RV Capital GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. RV Capital GmbH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,521.84.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $5.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,513.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,005. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,529.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,049.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,428.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,294.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

