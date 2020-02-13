Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AGD)

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of AGD stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.63. 2,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,217. Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $10.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89.

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

