Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:AWP)

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund alerts:

Shares of AWP stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.88. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,693. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.34. Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $6.87.

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.