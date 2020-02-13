Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-0.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $555-565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $521.30 million.Alteryx also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.80-0.91 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AYX. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Alteryx from $123.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Alteryx from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Alteryx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.21.

Shares of NYSE:AYX traded down $2.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,555,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $64.52 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -801.62, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $587,406.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $146,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,895 shares of company stock worth $15,213,656. Insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

