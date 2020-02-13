Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of (0.11-0.07) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $105-108 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.15 million.Alteryx also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.80-0.91 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AYX. ValuEngine downgraded Alteryx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Alteryx from $126.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities reissued a positive rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alteryx from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.21.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Shares of AYX stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.30. 2,555,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,242. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -801.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.11. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $64.52 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95.

In related news, Director Charles Cory sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $477,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $146,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,895 shares of company stock valued at $15,213,656. Corporate insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.