Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its position in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,702,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,328 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.52% of Altice USA worth $265,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Whitnell & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $29.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 0.81. Altice USA Inc has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $31.78.

ATUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities cut their price target on Altice USA from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.76.

In other Altice USA news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $345,654.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,677. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

