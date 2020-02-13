Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.38% from the stock’s previous close.

ATUS has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. HSBC cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

ATUS stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.73. The stock had a trading volume of 672,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,951,958. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.86.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $345,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Altice USA by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Altice USA by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Altice USA by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in Altice USA by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 56.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

