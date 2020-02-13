Altra Industrial Motion Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

Altra Industrial Motion has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Altra Industrial Motion has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

AIMC stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.88. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $38.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.96.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIMC. BidaskClub lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

In other news, Director Larry Mcpherson sold 8,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $267,197.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,924.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

