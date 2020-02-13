Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $441.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.80 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.40-2.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.40-2.60 EPS.

Altra Industrial Motion stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.40. 794,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,114. Altra Industrial Motion has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $38.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director Larry Mcpherson sold 8,036 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $267,197.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,509 shares in the company, valued at $282,924.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

