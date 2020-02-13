Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.40-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72-1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.67.

AIMC stock opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.09. Altra Industrial Motion has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $38.15.

In other news, Director Larry Mcpherson sold 8,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $267,197.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,509 shares in the company, valued at $282,924.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

