Altus Group (AIF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.35 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:AIF opened at C$44.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$41.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.45. Altus Group has a 1 year low of C$21.67 and a 1 year high of C$44.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 543.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.30, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 740.74%.

AIF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Altus Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lowered Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Altus Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Altus Group from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Altus Group from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$41.57.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

