Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Dfpg Investments LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,718 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.1% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,160.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,913.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,816.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1,075.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,586.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2,185.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total value of $6,260,717.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 725,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,267,612. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,313.78.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

