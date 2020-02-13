Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Academy Capital Management Inc. TX

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,505.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,185 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.1% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 32.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,564,873,000 after purchasing an additional 219,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 314.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $271,566,000 after purchasing an additional 118,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,058,685,000 after purchasing an additional 40,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,160.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,586.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2,185.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,913.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,816.05. The firm has a market cap of $1,075.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.87, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total value of $1,748,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,480,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 725,661 shares of company stock worth $1,480,267,612. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,450.00 target price (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,313.78.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

