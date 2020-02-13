Ambrosus (AMB) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.66 Million

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. In the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded up 28.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ambrosus has a market cap of $3.69 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambrosus token can now be purchased for about $0.0255 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, RightBTC, Binance and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ambrosus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $353.17 or 0.03461935 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009795 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00247157 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000810 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00037305 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00147705 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus’ genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,590,975 tokens. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB.

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

Ambrosus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, Coinrail, Kucoin, HitBTC, Mercatox, RightBTC, Gatecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ambrosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ambrosus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.