Amcor Limited (ASX:AMC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Amcor Limited (ASX:AMC) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.171 per share on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous interim dividend of $0.17.

Shares of Amcor stock traded down A$0.53 ($0.38) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching A$15.26 ($10.82). 8,389,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,100,000. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$15.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.19. Amcor has a 52 week low of A$13.64 ($9.67) and a 52 week high of A$16.74 ($11.87).

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Limited provides packaging solutions in Western Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Amcor Rigid Plastics, Amcor Flexibles, and Other/Investments segments. The company manufactures rigid plastic containers for a range of beverage and food products, including carbonated soft drinks, water, juices, sports drinks, milk-based beverages, spirits and beer, sauces, dressings, spreads, and personal care items; and plastic caps for various applications.

