Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Amcor has a dividend payout ratio of 74.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Amcor to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.7%.

AMCR stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.24. The company had a trading volume of 71,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,412,148. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Research analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMCR shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amcor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.42.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

