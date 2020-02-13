Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Position Reduced by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,492 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,229,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,634,000 after acquiring an additional 224,674 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 9.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 30.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Amdocs by 4.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,380,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,253,000 after purchasing an additional 56,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amdocs by 21.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after purchasing an additional 37,663 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $73.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $77.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

