Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the January 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 139,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days.

In other news, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 52,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $920,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 791,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 13,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $213,206.14. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 244,754 shares of company stock worth $4,464,277. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,648,000 after acquiring an additional 358,410 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ameresco by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,825,000 after buying an additional 37,990 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 5.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 50.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 187,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 10.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.11. 139,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,300. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $960.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.32. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMRC shares. ValuEngine lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

