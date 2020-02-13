America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AMX)

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,243 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,580% compared to the typical daily volume of 74 put options.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Get America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 3rd quarter worth $91,429,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 4th quarter worth $37,980,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,647,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,361,000 after purchasing an additional 991,603 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 715.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 758,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 665,110 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,658,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,523,000 after purchasing an additional 630,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $17.88. 2,205,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,156,831. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.47. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

About America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.