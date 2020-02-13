American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

American Assets Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. American Assets Trust has a payout ratio of 115.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect American Assets Trust to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.8%.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

NYSE AAT traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $46.68. 4,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,917. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. American Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of $42.71 and a fifty-two week high of $49.26.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $98.95 million for the quarter. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 11.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Assets Trust news, CFO Robert F. Barton sold 25,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $1,120,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,798.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Assets Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.