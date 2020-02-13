American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $1,120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,798.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Assets Trust by 17.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,750,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,452 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in American Assets Trust by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,104,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,487,000 after acquiring an additional 338,284 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in American Assets Trust by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,116,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,225,000 after acquiring an additional 140,374 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in American Assets Trust by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 192,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,855,000 after acquiring an additional 134,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter worth $4,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust stock opened at $46.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 59.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.37. American Assets Trust has a twelve month low of $42.71 and a twelve month high of $49.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day moving average of $46.67.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $98.95 million during the quarter. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

