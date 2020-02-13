American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,181 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of American Assets Trust worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 262,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 270.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAT stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.11. 12,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. American Assets Trust, Inc has a one year low of $42.71 and a one year high of $49.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.37.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.37). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $98.95 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,120,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,798.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. American Assets Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

